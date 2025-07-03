Portugal Football Federation issued a statement after Diogo Jota and his brother tragically passed away in a car accident on July 3. The 28-year-old and his brother Andre Silva were travelling in a Lamborghini that veered off the road and caught fire in Spain, leading to their death, a development that left the whole football world in shock. The Portugal Football Federation issued a statement on Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva's demise and offered condolences to their family as well as Liverpool and Penafiel, the clubs where the players played. The Portugal Football Federation, in their statement, also said that it requested UEFA to hold a minute's silence before the Portugal women's team's UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match against Spain. "We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and André Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honor their legacy daily," a part of their statement read. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool and Portugal Forward and His Brother Andre Silva Pass Away in Car Accident.

Portugal Football Federation Issues Statement on Diogo Jota and Brother Andre Silva's Deaths

A Federação Portuguesa de Futebol e todo o Futebol português estão completamente devastados com a morte de Diogo Jota e do seu irmão André Silva, esta madrugada, em Espanha. Muito mais do que o fantástico jogador, com quase 50 internacionalizações pela Seleção Nacional A, Diogo… pic.twitter.com/EN901fH6FG — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) July 3, 2025

