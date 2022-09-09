Nigerian forward Abiola Dauda scored a brace as Mohammedan SC thrashed Kerala Blasters FC to reach the semifinal of the 2022 Durand Cup. Sheikh Faiaz scored the opening goal in the first half and helped Mohammedan SC to secure a comfortable 3-0 win over KBFC in the first quarterfinal.

