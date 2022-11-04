Vafa Hakhamaneshi scored the lone goal of the game as Chennaiyin FC defeated East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) stadium in the ISL 2022-23 on Friday, November 4. The Iranian defender scored in the 69th minute to help his side bag full points in a match where both teams were reduced to 10 men at one stage.

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)