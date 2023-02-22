Victor Osimhen continued to add to his reputation of being one of the best young players as he scored in Napoli's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Wednesday, February 22. The Nigerian, with his goal, became the youngest Napoli player to score in the Champions League. Besides Osimhen, Giovanni Di Lorenzo also scored as Napoli took a two-goal lead going into the second leg. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Liverpool 2–5 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Los Blancos Produce Stunning Second-Half Comeback to Win Anfield Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli Result

Huge away win for Napoli 🔵#UCL pic.twitter.com/GRLXth67YO — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 21, 2023

