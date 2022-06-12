England and Italy play out a goalless draw in their Nations League encounter. With this result, Azzurri remain at the top of Group 3 in League A while England remain second. The game had very few clear-cut chances for either team.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)