Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal defeated Spain in a close penalty shootout to lift the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title. This was Cristiano Ronaldo's third international trophy after winning the UEFA Euro Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League 2018-19. Recently, after winning the prestigious title, Ronaldo shared a post on his social media handle where he was seen posing and celebrating with the UEFA Nations League title. The video has now gone viral on social media. Portugal Win UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co Beat Spain in Penalty Shootout to Clinch Second Title.

Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Trophy

