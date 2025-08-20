Morecambe FC named Ashvir Singh Johal as their new first-team manager, making the 30-year-old the first-ever Sikh to manage a professional British club. Johal has had coaching stints at Leicester City Academy and Wigan Athletic before being appointed as the Shrimps' new first-team manager. Singh, 30, is also now the youngest manager in the top 5 tiers of English football. Morecambe FC is a football club based in Morecambe, Lancashire, and will feature in the National League this English domestic season. Johal takes over the role of first-team manager from Derek Adams, under whom Morecambe FC got relegated from League One to the National League. Santos FC Sack Coach Cleber Xavier After Humiliating 0–6 Defeat in Santos vs Vasco da Gama Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match.

Ashvir Singh Johal Creates History

Morecambe Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Ashvir Singh Johal as the Club’s new First Team Manager. The full interview will be available at 09:30 🎥#UTS 🦐 — Morecambe FC (@MorecambeFC) August 19, 2025

