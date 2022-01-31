Frank Lampard was appointed by Everton as their new manager, the club confirmed on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Everton made the announcement. Lampard thus replaces Rafa Benitez as the new gaffer of the Merseyside club.

See Everton's Announcement:

✍️ | Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Club’s new manager. — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

