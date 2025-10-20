Kylian Mbappe continued his goal-scoring form, helping Real Madrid defeat Getafe in La Liga 2025-26 at the Coliseum Stadium in Getafe on Monday, October 20. Both Getafe and Real Madrid came close to scoring in the first half, which ended goalless and all the action unfolded in the second half of the match. Getafe defender Allan Nyom, who was substituted on in the 76th minute, saw a red card in the 77th minute after a foul on Vinicius Jr and that effectively handed Real Madrid the advantage in the match. Right after Allan Nyom was sent off, Kylian Mbappe gave Los Blancos the lead as he found the back of the net in the 80th minute with a thunderous strike. The game got worse for Getafe after Alex Sancris was also shown a red card for accumulating a second yellow after a foul on Vinicius Jr. Down to nine men, Getafe did not concede but found themselves on the losing side. Barcelona 2–1 Girona, La Liga 2025–26: Ronald Araujo's Injury Time Winner Helps Defending Champions Claim No 1 Spot.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Result

Watch Getafe vs Real Madrid Goal Video Highlights:

