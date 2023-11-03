Al-Hilal will take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season on Friday, November 3. The match will be at Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium, Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the match and the live telecast of this match is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can nonetheless, watch live streaming online of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Saudi Arabia To Host 2034 FIFA Football World Cup, Confirms FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

