Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, as was confirmed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The Swiss took to social media to make this announcement, a part of which read, "The next two editions of the FIFA World Cup are set to be hosted in Africa (Morocco) and Europe (Portugal and Spain) - with three celebratory matches played in South America (Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) - in 2030 and in Asia (Saudi Arabia) in 2034." Saudi Arabia was clear to host the marquee tournament after Australia pulled process. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq King’s Cup 2023–24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA World Cup 2034

