With fans waiting to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action, Al-Nassr resume their campaign in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Feiha will be hosting Al-Nassr in their next match at Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Wednesday, April 5. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Al Majma’a Sport City Stadium, Al Majma'ah. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

