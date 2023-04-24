Al-Nassr will be hosting Al-Wehda in the semi-final match of the Kings Cup 2022-23 on Monday, April 24, 2023. The game will take place at KSU Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at 11.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Kings Cup 2022-23. The important clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD channels. Meanwhile, SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of the Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Wehda, Kings 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

Making our week more special 😍@Cristiano & team will take on Al Wehda in the semi-final of #KingsCup 🔥 Tune into #SonySportsNetwork from 11:30 PM onwards 📺#AlNassr #AlWehda pic.twitter.com/xABFDpoKnp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 24, 2023

