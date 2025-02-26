Cristiano Ronaldo scored a header while Sadio Mane converted from the penalty spot as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Wehda 2-0 in Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The first-half did not offer much action with both sides not looking too threatening in attack. After the break, the game sprung to life with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the opening goal of the game in the 48th minute through a header as he pounced on a cross from Angelo, one of the two changes made by Stefano Pioli. This was also Cristiano Ronaldo's 925th career goal. Al-Wehda had a golden opportunity soon after to find the leveller through Morad Mohammed Abdullah Khodari who missed a sitter. Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded a late free-kick and his shot struck Juninho Bacuna's elbow. The referee awarded a penalty to Al-Nassr and Sadio Mane did not have any hesitation in converting from the penalty spot. Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Highlights.

Al-Nassr Beat Al-Wehda

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal:

Watch Sadio Mane's Goal Here:

Cristiano lets Sadio take it and Mane scores. pic.twitter.com/Dy3NgtGkYG — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) February 25, 2025

