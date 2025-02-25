Al-Nassr locks horns with Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Tuesday, February 25. The Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca and it starts at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI

