Al-Shabab will take on the second-placed Al-Nassr side on Sunday, February 25th 2024. Al-Shabab FC stadium in Riyadh will be the venue for the match. Both teams have won their latest league matches in the Saudi Pro League after the winter break. Sports 18 Network has broadcasting rights to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Fans can watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network channels. Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match is also available on online platforms. Fans can watch the match on the FanCode App and Websites. Tha match starts at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023–24

