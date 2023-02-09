Al-Nassr return to action in the Saudi Pro League after losing top spot to Al-Shadab against Al-Wehda. The Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2022-23 match will be played at King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca. The game will be held on February 9, 2023 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 in India. Hence, fans can watch live telecast of the Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match on the Sony Sports 2 channel in India. Fans in India can watch online live streaming of the Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr match in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Everyone For Birthday Messages, Shares Frame With Friends and Family On Instagram (Check Post).

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming and Telecast Details

