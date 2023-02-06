Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, February 5. The Al-Nassr received a huge number of warm wishes from his fans and admirers on this special occasion. The Portuguese forward acknowledged their love and through an Instagram post thanked them for the birthday messages. He also shared a frame with his friends and family and expressed gratitude for being able spent the day together with them. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Five Reasons Why Portugal and Al-Nassr Star Is a Goal Machine.

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Everyone For Birthday Messages

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

