Bayern Munich will be back in action as they take on Hamburger SV in the next match of the Bundesliga 2025-26 season. The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be held at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, September 13. The Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga match will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. Bayern Munich Win German Super Cup 2025; Harry Kane, Luis Diaz Find Net As The Bavarians Beat VfB Stuttgart To Clinch Title.

Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV Match Details

🔴 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 ⚪️ The Bundesliga is 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞!! 🆚 HSV 🏆 Bundesliga 🕢 18:30 (CEST) 🏟️ Allianz Arena 📲#FCBHSV pic.twitter.com/Ml2J9Ilsxl — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) September 13, 2025

