Morocco is all set to take on the challenge of Canada in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F clash. While Morocco can still qualify to Round of 16 stage, Canada is fighting for respect. The CAN vs MAR has a kickoff time of 08:30 pm IST. Sports 18 will provide the live telecast of Canada vs Morocco in English commentary while Sports 18 Khel and MTV will provide telecast in Hindi commentary. For free live streaming online of CAN vs MAR football match in multiple commentary options in languages like Hindi, Bangla, Tamil and Malayalam, fans can access JioCinema app or website. Lionel Messi Reacts On Penalty Miss Against Poland in FIFA World Cup 2022, Admits Anger

Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

