Lionel Messi performed well in Argentina's win over Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 but had a moment of slip-up as his penalty was saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the first half. After the game ended and Argentina qualified for the Round of 16 being the group champions, Lionel Messi finally opened up on his feelings after missing penalty in such a crucial juncture. He admitted that he was angry on himself although he was convinced that Argentina will manage to win in the second half. Argentina is all set to face Australia in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16. Everyone is Difficult to Beat at FIFA World Cup 2022, Says Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Messi Opens Up On Penalty Miss

Messi speech after beating Poland with English subtitles.😍 He reads very well what happened in the game, he seems calm, and respectful towards Australia. Follow me for more football videos with English subtitles!!!😌#Messi pic.twitter.com/aqJt2yvCKV — Juani Jimena (@JimenaJuani) December 1, 2022

