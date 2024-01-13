Chelsea square off against Fulham in a bid to keep their momentum in Premier League 2023-24 going. The Blues host their London rivals at Stamford Bridge with the clash starting at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Premier League has Star Sports network as its official broadcast partner in India and the Chelsea vs Fulham live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels. Fans who want to watch Chelsea vs Fulham live streaming online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur Signs Romania Defender Radu Dragusin From Genoa.

Chelsea vs Fulham

