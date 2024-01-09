Kalinga Super Cup 2024 is on its way and for the first match of the tournament East Bengal FC will go head-to-head against Hyderabad FC on Tuesday, January 9. The match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at Kalinga Pitch 1 and is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, Sports 18 won't be telecasting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, but fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC match. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: New Look Football Pitch in Bhubaneswar All Set to Host India’s Premier Tournament (See Pic)

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)