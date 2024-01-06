The 2024 edition of the Indian Super Cup, now known as the Kalinga Super Cup will be kicking off on January 9 and will go on till January 28. There are a total of four groups and 16 teams. Ahead of the tournament the photos of the Kalinga Stadium ready for the Super Cup have surfaced online on social media platforms. The ground can be seen in the perfect edition. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Here's A Quick Recap of Last Edition of Prestigious Football Tournament Ahead of Upcoming Edition.

Have a look at the Kalinga Stadium

Kalinga Stadium is Ready for Super Cup 2024.#kalingasupercup pic.twitter.com/eB9QVjb8JK — Mariners' Base Camp - Ultras Mohun Bagan (@MbcOfficial) January 6, 2024

The Kalinga Stadium does not just have facilities for football but also athletics, field hockey, tennis, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, wall climbing, and even swimming. Kalinga Stadium has also been chosen as a venue for the 2020 Fifa U017 Women's World Cup which was later postponed to 2021, but the tournament eventually got cancelled. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Schedule at Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Check The Mariners Match Date and Timings.

The first-ever event happened at the Kalinga Stadium in 2017 and that was of athletics. Indian Super Cup now Kalinga Super Cup took place for the first time back in 2018.

