England will lock horns with Colombia in the Quarterfinal clash of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Saturday, August 12 at the Stadium Australia. The match is slated to get underway at 4:00 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcaster of the global event in India and thus, fans can watch the live telecast of the high-voltage clash on the DD Sports channel. Moreover, the Indian audience can enjoy the live streaming of the match online on the FanCode app or website.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Quarter Finals ⚽ Australia vs France ⏰ 12:30 PM ⚽ England vs Colombia ⏰ 4 PM Live The Game on DD Sports 📺#FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/3FjdENazfV — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 12, 2023

