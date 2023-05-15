Barcelona will take on rivals Espanyol in their upcoming La Liga 2022-23 match on Monday, May 15. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at RCDE Stadium, Cornella. A win in this match will help Barcelona to clinch their 27th Spanish league title. Espanyol meanwhile are struggling in the relegation zone and desperately need a victory. Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on the Sports18 channel. Meanwhile, JioCinema will provide free live streaming of this game in India. Chelsea to Appoint Mauricio Pochettino as New Head Coach for Next Season: Report.

Espanyol vs Barcelona Live on JioCinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)