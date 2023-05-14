Everton will be facing defending champions Manchester City in their upcoming English Premier League 2022-23 match on Sunday, May 14. The game will begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Everton are coming into this match with a 5-1 win over Brighton. Manchester City meanwhile played a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in their latest outing. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of EPL 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar will be providing the live streaming of this game. Fans however will need a subscription to enjoy the live streaming. Chelsea to Appoint Mauricio Pochettino as New Head Coach for Next Season: Report.

