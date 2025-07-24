The Germany women's national football team will take on the Spain women's national football team in the high-voltage UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-finals on July 24. The much-awaited Germany vs Spain match will be hosted at the Stadion Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland. The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final between both nations will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Germany vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final match live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Germany vs Spain Semi-Final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass.‘World’s Sexiest Footballer’ Alisha Lehmann Assigned Personal Bodyguard at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 as Switzerland Star Faces Overwhelming Fan Attention and Online Abuse Amid Limited Game Time.

Germany vs Spain UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final

🇩🇪🆚🇪🇸 Only one can make it to the final!#WEURO2025 pic.twitter.com/NXeQrNzHjz — UEFA Women's EURO 2025 (@WEURO2025) July 23, 2025

