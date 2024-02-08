Ivory Coast continue their winning run in the AFCON 2023 as they now await one last hurdle in the form of Congo DR ahead of entering the final of the competition. The semifinal match between Ivory Coast vs Congo DR will be played at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, February 8 and has a scheduled start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the AFCON 2023 will not be available for the live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the live streaming of the Ivory Coast vs Congo DR match on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Cameroon FA Rejects Samuel Eto'o's Resignation As President Amid Allegations of Misconduct and Match-Fixing.

Ivory Coast vs Congo DR AFCON 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Three-time winners Nigeria 🇳🇬 Hosts Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 Challengers DR Congo, South Africa 🇨🇩 🇿🇦 Which two will make the AFCON final? 🏆 Only on Fancode 👊 . .#AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/Qoghy9kNhd — FanCode (@FanCode) February 7, 2024

