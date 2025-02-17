Looking to take the lead in standings from Napoli, Inter Milan will visit Juventus in the Serie A 2024-25 on February 17. The Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A 2024-25 match will be played at Allianz Stadium and will begin at 1:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option for the Juventus vs Inter Milan Serie A 2024-25 match on TV due to the lack of an official broadcast partner in India. However, fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the GXR mobile app and website for free, who own digital rights for Serie A 2024-25 in India. Serie A 2024–25 Results: Atalanta’s Silverware Hopes Fade After 0–0 Draw Against Cagliari; Napoli Held 2–2 by Lazio.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)