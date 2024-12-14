Table-toppers Liverpool will welcome ten-ranked Fulham on December 14 in the ongoing Premier League (PL) 2024-25. The Liverpool vs Fulham PL match will be played at Anfield and will start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of Premier League 2024-25 in India are Star Sports Network, and will provide Liverpool vs Fulham live telecast viewing option on the Star Sports Select HD Channels. Fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live streaming viewing option for Liverpool vs Fulham, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Premier League Approves Everton Takeover, The Friedkin Group Expected to Finalise Deal Next Week.

Liverpool vs Fulham Live

Which match are you most excited for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DalWdzi2NB — Premier League (@premierleague) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)