Premier League football is a very lucrative investment looking at the returns. But, there are many rules and regulations owners must follow for the transfer of ownership. Everton received a great offer from the US-based 'The Friedkin Group'. Following their financial crisis and even sanctions after the breach of premier league rules, the takeover was not smooth. American billionaire Dan Friedkin has been trying to purchase the club for several months with a massive 800 million Pound offer. However, the Toffees’ debts and Premier League rules halted the transaction. However, the Premier League has now given the green halt for the takeover after discussion and promises from both parties. Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024–25: Merseyside Derby Postponed Due to Bad Weather

Premier League Approves Everton Takeover

The Friedkin group’ have secured approval from the Premier League to become the new owners of Everton The US group has been undergoing the regulatory process since agreeing a deal to purchase Farhad Moshiri’s shareholding. The takeover is now expected to be finalised next week — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) December 13, 2024

