Liverpool will be locking horns with Nottingham Forest in their next fixture in the English Premier League 2022-23. The game will kick off at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool. The Reds are coming into this match with a 6-1 win over Leeds United. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have failed to win a single match in their last ten outings. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2/HD and Star Sports 3 channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Live on Star Sports Network

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)