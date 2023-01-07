Manchester United vs Everton match in FA Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Old Trafford. The FA Cup match will take place on January 7, 2023 (Friday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Since Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the FA Cup 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Network channels to live telecast the clash. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton match on the SonyLiv app and website and JioTV.

Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

.@ManUtd will host Frank Lampard’s @Everton in the #FACup 3rd round tie at the Theatre of Dreams 🏟️ Can the Toffees stun the in-form Red Devils in their own backyard? 😯⚽ ⚽ - #MUNEVE 🗓️ - Sat, Jan 7 🕜 - 1:30 AM 📺 - #SonySportsNetwork@EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/DvW1lDFF4y — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 6, 2023

