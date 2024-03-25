The USA and Mexico will meet in the final for the second time in three editions of the CONCACAF Nations League. The finals will take place on Monday at AT&T Stadium. A dramatic 3-1 victory in extra time enabled the Yanks to advance to the final of this tournament for a third successive occasion, while El Tri had little trouble with Panama, defeating them 3-0. The exciting game will start at 06:45 AM on March 25 Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there is no official broadcaster available for the CONCACAF Nations League Final match in India. But fans can watch the Mexico vs USA CONCACAF Nations League Final match live on the CONCACAF YouTube channel. Assam Football Association Plans to Turn Nehru Stadium into World-class Football Venue

Mexico vs USA, CONCACAF Nations League Final

IT'S USA-MEXICO MATCH DAY!!!! 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐟 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 🇺🇸USA vs Mexico 🇲🇽 9:15 PM ET 📍 Arlington, Texas 📺 Paramount + / Univision Match Preview » https://t.co/QAjgRb0m05 pic.twitter.com/i0gHj8t4bV — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) March 24, 2024

