In the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025, the Mexico National Football Team managed to overcome the USA challenge and defend their title, becoming two-time Gold Cup Champions. The United States of America gained an early lead at NRG Stadium in Houston, thanks to Chris Richards, to headed a perfect rebound off the crossbar. Raul Jimenez struck back for the defending champions in the 27th minute equalising the score and paying a moving tribute to former teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away last week. Edson Alvarez scored the decisive goal for El Tri in the 78th minute off a free-kick, which was first called offside but, upon video review, was overruled. The match finished 2-1, cementing Mexico as back-to-back CONCACAF Gold Cup winners. This was Mexico's record 10th regional title as well. Mexico 1-0 Honduras, CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025: Raul Jimenez's Solitary Goal Helps El Tri Book Date With USA in Competition Final.

Mexico Are a Two-Time Gold Cup Champion

We are two-time champions! With pride and hard work, our preparation for 2026 continues, and today, we're bringing the regional trophy home 🏆.#PorMéxicoTodo 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ZD1ZdJ58YI — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 7, 2025

