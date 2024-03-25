The USA midfielder Tyler Adams scored a sensational goal and put his team in the lead during the USA CONCACAF Nations League Final against Mexico. It was looking like a fairly equal game as the first half was going to end. But Tyler Adams took control of the ball and scored a cracking goal from outside the box in the 45th minute of the match to give USA a 1-0 lead. Tyler Adams who also plays for Bournemouth in the Premier League went on to show an amazing display of his shot power. USA eventually went on to win the match by a scoreline of 2-0. ‘A Familia’, Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse With Portugal National Football Team Ahead of International Friendly Against Slovenia (View Pic).

Watch Video Here

TYLER ADAMS FROM THE PARKING LOT ARE YOU FOR REAL??? 💥🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZrK7PoxCST — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 25, 2024

