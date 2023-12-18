Punjab FC side is struggling at the bottom of the ISL season 10 standings, meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC has so far claimed three wins in 10 games. In the previous meeting between the two sides, the Marina Machans registered a 5-1 win over Punjab FC with Scottish winger Connor Shields scoring a brace. Punjab side would be looking for a stronger replay as they face sixth-placed Chennaiyin at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 game will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viewers can enjoy the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Sony Sports 18 Network and Live Online Streaming is available on Jio Cinema App. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Odisha FC Move to Fourth Spot After Win Over Hyderabad FC, FC Goa Remain on Top.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC on December 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)