Real Betis will face Inter Milan in a club friendly on Saturday, December 17. The match would be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium and is slated to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match will not be telecasted live on India. Fans however, can watch live streaming of this game, on Facebook Live but with a ticket, at a nominal price. Fans can also follow live updates of the game on the social media handles of both teams. Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé, Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Fan's Question on Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

Real Betis vs Inter Milan Live on Facebook:

We're in action at 18:00 CET this evening 🙌 Have you bought access to #BetisInter yet? 👀#ForzaInter — Inter (@Inter_en) December 17, 2022

