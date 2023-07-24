Real Madrid are facing AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on Monday, July 24. The match is being played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California at 7:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch live streaming online of this match on Real Madrid TV. When Is Lionel Messi’s Next Match for Inter Miami? Know Details About Argentina Star's Second Appearance For MLS Club With Timings in IST.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)