Crystal Palace are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles eased past Burnley by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in their previous game. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season despite some shocking results midway into the season. The home side has won nine and drew two in the last 11 games against Crystal Palace, and will be looking for a similar outcome in today’s match. The exciting game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2nd. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace match will be televised on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. West Ham 4–2 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen’s Hat-Trick Helps Hammers To Win Over Bees.

