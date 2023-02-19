After taking a hammering in the previous league game against Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur will clash with West Ham on Sunday, February 19, 2023. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, London. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Can #Conte’s men continue their form at home against the #hammers? Catch the LIVE action, 10 PM only on 📺 Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar.#PassionUnlimited #PL #TOTWHU pic.twitter.com/Xh1IomNaQg — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) February 19, 2023

