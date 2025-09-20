The Villarreal vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 contest will be held at the Estadi de la Ceràmica and will begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Villarreal vs Osasuna live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Villarreal vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. In India, however, there is an online viewing option for fans to watch the La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Villarreal vs Osasuna live streaming online on its app and website, but only at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass worth Rs 499. Luca Aluisi Dies: 30-Year-Old Italian Footballer Passes Away in Front of His Mother Before Training Session With New Club.

Villarreal vs Osasuna La Liga 2025-26 Details

