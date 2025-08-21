In a heartbreaking development, Italian footballer Luca Aluisi has passed away at the age of 30 after collapsing in front of his mother on August 19. In June, Luca Aluisi had signed for Italian non-league side ASD Castell'Azzara and was supposed to have his first training session with his new club. However, several reports say that a day before the training session, Luca Aluisi had felt ill, suffered from convulsions and lost his consciousness in front of his mother. An ambulance was called but the 30-year-old could not be revived by medics. Luca Aluisi's new club ASD Castell'Azzara, issued a statement on social media mourning his death. The club, in their statement, said that Luca Aluisi was "ready to put on our jersey and start this new sporting adventure. The society joins with sincere sympathy to the grief of the family for the sudden loss of Luca." Razak Omotoyossi Dies: Former Republic of Benin National Football Team and Al-Nassr Forward Passes Away Aged 39.

Luca Aluisi Dies

Luca Aluisi's Club ASD Castell'Azzara Issues Statement on His Death

