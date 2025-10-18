Third-placed Villarreal and fourth-placed Real Betis are set to meet in a crucial clash in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Villarreal vs Real Betis match is set to be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain

and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Villarreal vs Real Betis live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Villarreal vs Real Betis live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Ange Postecoglou Sacked As Nottingham Forest Head Coach After Just 40 Days in Charge Following 3-0 Defeat to Chelsea in Premier League 2025-26.

Villarreal vs Real Betis La Liga 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online

📅 ¡Estos son los horarios de la Jornada 9 de #LALIGAEASPORTS! 👀#LALIGABroadcasters — LALIGA (@LaLiga) October 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Broadcaster). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)