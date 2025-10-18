Just ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Nottingham Forest sacked their former head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and appointed former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou. Eight games into the season, Nottingham has lost five matches and won only one. They are currently at the 17th position in the points table and under the threat of relegation. Amid this, the 3-0 loss against Chelsea ended up being the final nail in the coffin of Postecoglou as he has been sacked by Nottingham Forest with immediate effect. Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Confirms Cole Palmer Out for Six Weeks With Groin Injury.

Ange Postecoglou Sacked As Nottingham Forest Head Coach

Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect. The Club will make no further comment at this time. — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) October 18, 2025

