India were handed a 0-5 defeat by Brazil as they ended their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 campaign, on Monday, October 17. Goals from Gabriele Berchon and a brace each by Aline Gomes and Lara helped Brazil clinch a dominant win, which sees them through to the quarterfinal, where they would now face Germany.

India vs Brazil Football Match Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)