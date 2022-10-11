The Indian team succumbed to a heavy 0-8 defeat at the hands of USA in their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 opener at the Kalinga Stadium on October 11. USA dominated the match from the start as Melina Rebimbas netted a brace in this one-sided clash. The other goalscorers for USA were Charlotte Kohler, Onyeka Gamero, Gisele Thompson, Ella Emri, Taylor Suarez and Mia Bhuta.

India vs USA Result:

