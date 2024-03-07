India's U-16 women's team will be going head-to-head against Nepal's U-16 women's team in their next SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship 2024 match. The match between IND-W U-16 and NEP-W U-16 will be played on Thursday, March 7 and it will be played at ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal. The match is scheduled for 02:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. But fans can watch the live stream of India U-16 Women's Team vs Nepal U-16 Women's Team on Sportzworkz Official YouTube channel for free. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse Near St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton (Watch Video).

India vs Nepal SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship 2024

