A massive fire broke out at a warehouse which was just outside the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on March 6. In a video which has surfaced on social media, the fire was seen at warehouse just next to the stadium. Firefighters were seen spraying jets of water to douse the blaze which seemed to have no signs of stopping. A lot of smoke emerged from the warehouse as the flames raged on with a lot of intensity.

Fire Breaks Outside St Mary's Stadium

